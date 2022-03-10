EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $540.70.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. TheStreet downgraded EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $840.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $198.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $569.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPAM Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.