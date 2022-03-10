EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.360-$11.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.15 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.86 billion.EPAM Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.580-$2.660 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $680.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $615.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $540.70.

NYSE EPAM traded down $10.36 on Thursday, hitting $188.05. 13,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $446.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $569.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.74. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 21.10%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,773,000 after buying an additional 75,747 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 150,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 25,684 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,635,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

