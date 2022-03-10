Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up 2.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 133,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 83,746 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Equitable by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,386,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,094,000 after acquiring an additional 92,905 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Equitable by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 661,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,619,000 after acquiring an additional 74,842 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Equitable by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Equitable by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,158,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,141. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

EQH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $2,916,050. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

