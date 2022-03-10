Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for MediWound Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDWD)

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MediWound in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for MediWound’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MDWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediWound in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $53.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MediWound during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

