Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Park Lawn Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PLC)

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Lawn in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Park Lawn’s FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

PLC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.06.

Shares of PLC traded down C$0.22 on Thursday, reaching C$32.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,087. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.80. Park Lawn has a 12-month low of C$29.08 and a 12-month high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

