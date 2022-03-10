Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ETRN. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.11. Equitrans Midstream has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

