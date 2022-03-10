Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.
Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $88.70.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.
Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.