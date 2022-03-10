Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 87.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.45 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 309,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after buying an additional 94,206 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 56,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

