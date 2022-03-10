Eric Carre Sells 21,841 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

HAL opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average of $25.35. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after buying an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after buying an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after buying an additional 546,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after buying an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Halliburton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

