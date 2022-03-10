ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE ESE opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.46 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $177.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies (Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESCO Technologies (ESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.