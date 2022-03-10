ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $79.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

ESE opened at $70.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.94. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $177.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.17 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.64%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

