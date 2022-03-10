Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$0.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock’s current price.
ESN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.
Essential Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
