Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Downgraded by Raymond James

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) was downgraded by Raymond James to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$0.60 price target on the stock. Raymond James' price target indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the stock's current price.

ESN traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.40. Essential Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

