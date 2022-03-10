ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $204.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.57 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

