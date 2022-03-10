EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

EVCI Career Colleges stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree programs leading to the associate in applied sciences degree, associate in occupational studies degree and certain certificate programs. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Yonkers, NY.

