EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.5% from the February 13th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
EVCI Career Colleges stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,910. EVCI Career Colleges has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.52.
EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile (Get Rating)
