Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Everbridge alerts:

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.08 per share, with a total value of $670,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Everbridge by 104.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Everbridge by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period.

EVBG traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 15,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,610. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a one year low of $27.81 and a one year high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.