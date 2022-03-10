Everipedia (IQ) Price Reaches $0.0085 on Exchanges

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $84.75 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,449,576 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

