Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $87.00.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eversource Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.67.

Shares of ES opened at $84.19 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $92.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,401,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,349,000 after purchasing an additional 68,209 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Eversource Energy by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

