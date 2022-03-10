Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Evolva Holding SA (OTCMKTS:ELVAF – Get Rating) dropped 17.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 0.13 and last traded at 0.14. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 8,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.17.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Evolva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Evolva (OTCMKTS:ELVAF)

Evolva Holding SA is a biotech company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of nutritional, healthcare, and wellness ingredients. Its product portfolio includes nutrition, flavors and fragrances, animal health, personal care, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by Alexandra Santana Sorensen, Soren V.S.

