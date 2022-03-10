Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

EVOL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.30. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.63.

In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOL. Kokino LLC bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolving Systems by 29.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

