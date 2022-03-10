Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
EVOL opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 1.30. Evolving Systems has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.63.
In other Evolving Systems news, major shareholder Karen Singer purchased 162,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 371,281 shares of company stock worth $676,662. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evolving Systems (EVOL)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.