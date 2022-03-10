Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Shares Up 22.1%

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 22.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.38. Approximately 102,992 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 51,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

EXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52.

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

