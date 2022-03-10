Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after buying an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after acquiring an additional 160,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,600,000 after acquiring an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 576.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,094,000 after acquiring an additional 88,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CWT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

NYSE CWT opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.70. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 51.02%.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

