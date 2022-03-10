Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 120,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,790 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAWW. StockNews.com raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.36 and a 52-week high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.33.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

