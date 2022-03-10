Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Nevro worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Nevro by 105,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nevro by 14.3% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,551,000 after purchasing an additional 54,302 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nevro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 269,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,606,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Nevro by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Nevro by 28.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,369,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,849 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $203,488.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $69.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $182.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 33.95%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

