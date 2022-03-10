Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Boise Cascade worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,674,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 86.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 18.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 22.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 50.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

BCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.91. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. Boise Cascade’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

