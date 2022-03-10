Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,746 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,023,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,969,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 1.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,093,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CONMED by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CONMED by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 329,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter.
NYSE CNMD opened at $136.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.
Several brokerages have commented on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America started coverage on CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.
In related news, EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 8,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.55, for a total value of $1,322,470.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Concannon sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,762,318.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,197,765 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)
CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
