Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 12,017 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 118.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day moving average is $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YNDX. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Yandex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.