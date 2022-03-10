Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.27.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of Exelixis stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,853. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $25.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. As a group, analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 21,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $447,321.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,434. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

