eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider Stacey Onnen Sells 16,784 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $390,395.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

eXp World stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

EXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in eXp World in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile (Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

