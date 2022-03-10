Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,125 ($40.95).

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Experian from GBX 4,100 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.14) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,850 ($37.34) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

LON:EXPN traded down GBX 9.66 ($0.13) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,883.34 ($37.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,190. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,066.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,242.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.80. Experian has a 52-week low of GBX 2,395 ($31.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,689 ($48.34). The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

