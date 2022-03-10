Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.24

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.24 and traded as low as C$11.28. Fairfax India shares last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 47,852 shares traded.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fairfax India from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.68.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

