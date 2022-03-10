Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 2.0% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,181 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,906 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $106.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,445. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $90.28 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.92%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

