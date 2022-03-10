Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 603.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,087,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.61 per share, with a total value of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,980 shares of company stock worth $2,014,149. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.85. 17,978,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,945,076. General Motors has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.35.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

