Family Legacy Inc. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 344.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.50.

NYSE GD traded down $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $235.52. 1,576,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,695. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $170.40 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $65.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

