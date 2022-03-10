Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.93

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.93 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 93136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTCH. China Renaissance Securities lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Farfetch from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.31 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 331.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Farfetch by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 1,736.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Company Profile (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

