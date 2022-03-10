Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 566,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 599.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 841.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 274,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 245,619 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 4,759.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 86,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth approximately $524,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FARM opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott Ray Drake bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock worth $221,430. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

