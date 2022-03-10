Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,059 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 37,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,396 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $143,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL opened at $32.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 125.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

