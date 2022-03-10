Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $155.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a 200 day moving average of $162.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

