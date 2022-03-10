Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $104.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.15 and a 12-month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

