Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,037 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $92.60 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

