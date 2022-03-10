Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills stock opened at $70.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.43. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million during the quarter. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

