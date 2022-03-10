Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Purchases 1,193 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $541.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $597.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.63 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

