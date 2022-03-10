Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.37 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $13.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.88 million. Farmland Partners posted sales of $11.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year sales of $55.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.32 million to $57.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $58.23 million, with estimates ranging from $56.06 million to $61.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -83.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Farmland Partners by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,271,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,317,000 after purchasing an additional 111,215 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 308,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 39.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 26,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 42,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

