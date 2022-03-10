Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FRCOY)

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fast Retailing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Allen now expects that the company will earn $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.85. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Fast Retailing alerts:

Shares of Fast Retailing stock traded up $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $51.98. 83,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,873. Fast Retailing has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $91.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.70.

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fast Retailing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fast Retailing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.