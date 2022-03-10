Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 28.93% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Fathom updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Fathom stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Fathom has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fathom by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fathom by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fathom by 403.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fathom by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 14.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTHM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Fathom from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

