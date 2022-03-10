Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 1,258.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,951,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808,189 shares during the period. Ferguson accounts for approximately 2.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $346,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ferguson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,462,000 after buying an additional 65,847 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 769,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,197,000 after purchasing an additional 17,013 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 64.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferguson by 16.7% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ferguson alerts:

NASDAQ FERG traded down $5.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,791. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ferguson from $186.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,789.67.

About Ferguson (Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.