Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 4.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $192.96. 658,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

