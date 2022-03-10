Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) is Henry James International Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 4.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $13,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Ferrari by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ferrari by 166.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RACE traded down $4.76 on Thursday, reaching $192.96. 658,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,891. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $178.87 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78.
Several analysts have commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.55.
About Ferrari (Get Rating)
Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrari (RACE)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.