Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 90,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,005,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSM. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ferroglobe PLC will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 570,026 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

