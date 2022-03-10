Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Trading Down 5.3%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 90,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,005,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSM. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 95,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $926,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferroglobe by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,421,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after purchasing an additional 570,026 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM)
Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.
