FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

FGEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.43.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FGEN stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $16.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 93.23% and a negative net margin of 123.25%. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in FibroGen in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in FibroGen by 20.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile (Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.