Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fidus Investment in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fidus Investment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FDUS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

FDUS stock opened at $19.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.93. The company has a market cap of $485.56 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.72. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 53,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 21.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

