Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Raymond James

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FDUS. B. Riley upped their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidus Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.70.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $19.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.93. Fidus Investment has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $485.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.72.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 128.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 26.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

