FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.06 million. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. FIGS’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $17.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. FIGS has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in FIGS by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of FIGS by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of FIGS by 391.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

